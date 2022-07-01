Taliban’s reclusive supreme leader attends major gathering of Afghan clerics

The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is attending a major gathering of clerics in the Afghan capital, a government spokesman said Friday.

Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban returned to power in August, had “entered the assembly hall”, Bilal Karimi tweeted.

Over 3,000 clerics and elders have gathered in Kabul since Thursday for a three-day meeting to rubber-stamp the Taliban's rule, and Akhundzada's appearance had been rumoured for days -- although media are barred from covering the event.

A Taliban source told AFP this week that criticism of the regime would be allowed at the meeting, and thorny issues such as girls' education -- which has divided opinion in the movement -- would be discussed.

No women are attending the meeting, which comes a week after a powerful earthquake struck the east of the country killing over 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

