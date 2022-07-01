Two Britons charged with ‘mercenary activities’ in separatist-held east Ukraine

Britons Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill have been charged with “mercenary activities” by investigators in a Russian-backed separatist-held territory in east Ukraine, the Russian TASS news agency reported on Friday.

TASS cited a source in the power structures of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as saying that criminal cases had been initiated and charges filed against the men under Article 430 of the DPR criminal code.

It said both men were refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

