Paris airport traffic to return to normal on July 3 after strike halt

Traffic at Paris’s main airport is expected to return to normal on Sunday after some unions called a halt to a strike that began on Thursday, the French civil aviation authority said.



Airlines haven’t been asked to cancel flights for Sunday, the authority known as DGAC said in a statement, after it ordered them to cut 20 percent of them for a portion of Saturday because of effects of the labor action.



The agency said the decision was based on information provided by airport operator Aéroports de Paris.



The union walkouts also snarled access to the hub on Friday, when staff including firefighters were on strike.



Two of the Charles de Gaulle airport’s four runways were shut for part of Saturday due to the strike. All of the runways are expected to operate as usual on Sunday, DGAC said.



The strikes and cancelations turned Paris into the latest chokepoint for Europe’s snarled travel networks this spring and summer.



Hubs in cities including London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt have scrapped thousands of flights amid labor shortages and disputes over pay.



Those actions could spread. SAS AB is continuing talks with unions to avoid a crippling labor dispute at the airline after the deadline for a pilot strike passed, Norwegian newspaper DN reported, citing representatives from both sides of the negotiations.



Mediators are trying to help the parties reach a deal.



In other industrial action, Ryanair Holdings Plc workers in Spain were set to walk out for a second weekend, while staff at EasyJet Plc bases there began the first of a series of three-day strikes on Friday.



