‘Titanic 2.0’: Cruise ship hits iceberg in Alaska, docks for repairs

Norwegian Cruise Line ship Norwegian Sun docked in Seattle for repairs after it hit an iceberg in Alaska, online news media CBS reported on Sunday.

The cruise ship arrived at the Seattle port after hitting part of an iceberg on Saturday near the Hubbard Glacier in Alaska.

The ship, which has the capacity to hold 2,000 passengers, was turned around to Juneau in Alaska where it underwent inspection. It was eventually cleared by authorities to travel at low speeds to Seattle.

A family who was onboard the ship during the collision told CBS that the impact sounded like a door being slammed loudly.

A passenger named Benjamin Talbott told CBS that he and his brother noticed the iceberg in the water just before the incident. He then asked him to record on his phone, which is how he caught the collision on camera.

“Then all [of a] sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I’m like, ‘well, what’s going on?’ And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I see is this… iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, we hit an iceberg,’” he said, describing the scene of the accident.

In the video, which has been circulating on social media, a man shouted: “Titanic 2.0!”

When the Titanic collided with an iceberg on April 14, 1912, the ship sank and killed over 1,500 people, according to news reports at the time. The iceberg was estimated to be 400 feet long and 100 feet high (above the ocean surface).

However, the iceberg the Norwegian Sun collided with did not cause much damage, but it resulted in several canceled cruises while the ship was being repaired.

