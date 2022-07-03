Pakistan: 19 dead, 14 injured in bus crash

At least 19 people died and 14 were injured when a bus plunged into a ravine near a small town in Pakistan’s west, an official said on Sunday.
The bus skidded off a slippery road near Danisar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as it was en route to Quetta from Rawalpindi, local official Ejaz Jaffer told AFP.
Pakistan has an appalling road safety record, with frequent accidents due to poorly maintained routes and vehicles -- as well as reckless driving.
At least 22 people died when a minibus plunged into a ravine in Balochistan last month.
