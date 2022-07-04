.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China retrieves dozen bodies after Typhoon Chaba sinks ship southwest of Hong Kong

  • Font
This handout file photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service on July 2, 2022, shows a ship after it broke into two amid Typhoon Chaba, during a rescue operation of the crew members in the South China Sea, 160 nautical miles (296 kilometers) southwest of Hong Kong. (AFP)
This handout file photo taken and released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service on July 2, 2022, shows a ship after it broke into two amid Typhoon Chaba, during a rescue operation of the crew members in the South China Sea, 160 nautical miles (296 kilometers) southwest of Hong Kong. (AFP)

China retrieves dozen bodies after Typhoon Chaba sinks ship southwest of Hong Kong

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

Chinese search and rescue officials pulled 12 bodies on Monday from waters southwest of Hong Kong after an engineering vessel snapped in two as tropical storm Chaba passed through, state television said.

Maritime authorities of the southern province of Guangdong were stepping up efforts to identify the bodies, suspected to have drowned, after they were retrieved about 50 nautical miles from where the stricken ship sank, it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Four of its crew were rescued by Monday, although rescue officials in the global financial hub had warned the previous day that “very slim” chances remained of finding others alive.

Seven planes and hundreds of boats and fishing vessels are joining the search effort, state television said.

The sunken vessel, ‘Fujing 001,’ with a crew of 30, was at an anti-typhoon anchorage in waters near Yangjiang in Guangdong when its anchor chain snapped.

China’s first typhoon of the year, Chaba skirted Hong Kong but brought heavy rain and wind to southern provinces already water-logged from weeks of torrential rain and thunderstorms over the weekend.

It weakened into a tropical depression on Monday, but was expected to shower central and southern regions with heavy rain for several days as it moved north, forecasters said.

Read more: Dozens missing in shipwreck during South China Sea typhoon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More