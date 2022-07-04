Putin orders Ukraine offensive to continue after troops take control of Lugansk
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to press ahead with Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine after troops took control of the entire Lugansk region.
“Military units, including the East group and the West group, must carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans,” Putin told Shoigu.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I hope that everything will continue in their direction as has happened in Lugansk so far.”
Shoigu told Putin this weekend that Moscow’s forces were now in full control of the Lugansk region, a major victory for the Kremlin more than four months after its leader sent troops into Ukraine.
Putin said on Monday that troops that took part in the Lugansk campaign should “rest and rebuild their combat capabilities”.
After giving up on its initial aim of capturing the capital, Kyiv, following tough Ukrainian resistance, Russia has focused its efforts on securing full control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
Read more:
Russia’s Putin will not congratulate Biden on July 4: Kremlin
Russia to focus on Ukraine’s Donetsk region after taking Luhansk: Regional governor
UK to pledge long-term support to rebuild Ukraine when war with Russia ends
-
Russia to focus on Ukraine’s Donetsk region after taking Luhansk: Regional governorRussia will shift the main focus of its war in Ukraine to trying to seize all of the Donetsk region after capturing neighboring Luhansk, the Luhansk ... World News
-
UK to pledge long-term support to rebuild Ukraine when war with Russia endsForeign Secretary Liz Truss will on Monday commit long-term British support for Ukraine, to help the country rebuild when the conflict with Russia ... World News
-
Russia says it has taken full control of east Ukraine’s Lysychansk regionRussia said on Sunday its forces and their allies had taken control of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, after capturing the finalUkrainian holdout of ... World News
-
Ukraine to unveil plan to rebuild even as Russian invasion rages onUkraine plans to put forward a blueprint this week for rebuilding the country that could mobilize hundreds of billions of euros, even as the nation ... World News
-
Blasts kill three in Russian city of Belgorod near Ukraine border: Regional GovernorAt least three people were killed and dozens of homes damaged in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border, the regional governor said on ... World News
-
Blasts rock Ukraine's Mykolaiv after missiles kill 21 near OdesaPowerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv early on Saturday, the mayor said, a day after authorities said at least 21 people were ... World News
-
More surface-to-air missile systems for Ukraine to fight Russia, US announcesThe Pentagon announced $820 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, which includes a Presidential Drawdown of $50 million and $770 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds. World News