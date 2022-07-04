.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Schoolchildren among 16 killed in India as bus falls into deep gorge

  • Font
The remains of a bus carrying some 50 passengers are seen after it fell into a 150-metre (500-foot) gorge near Banjar, in the mountainous Kullu district of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on June 20, 2019. (AFP)
he remains of a bus carrying some 50 passengers are seen after it fell into a 150-metre (500-foot) gorge near Banjar, in the mountainous Kullu district of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on June 20, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Schoolchildren among 16 killed in India as bus falls into deep gorge

The Associated Press, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge in northern India on Monday, killing 16 people, including schoolchildren, a government official said.

Rescue workers pulled out the badly injured from the wreckage of the vehicle and sent them to a hospital, Ashutosh Garg, a senior administrator for the district of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh state, told news agency Press Trust of India.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Another official, Prashant Sirkek Singh, said about 20 passengers were traveling in the bus.

Photos shared on social media showed responders trying to rescue survivors from the mangled hulk of the yellow bus. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the accident.

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

Read more: Bus accident in central India kills at least 40

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More