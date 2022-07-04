Three dead, four critically wounded in Denmark mall shooting: Police

Danish police said on Monday four people, including two Swedish citizens, were in critical condition but stable after being hit by gunshots in a shooting at a shopping center in Copenhagen on Sunday where three people were killed.



Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists police had no indication the shooting was an “act of terror” or that the suspect would have had acted together with others.

He said the shooter killed two 17-year old people, a man and a woman, and a 47-year old Russian citizen residing in Denmark.

Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.



British singer Harry Styles was due to perform later in the evening, at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), at a concert venue less than a mile from the mall. The concert promoter Live Nation could not immediately be reached for comment.

