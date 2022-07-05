Turkey should ‘play by the rules’: Greek defense minister

Greece is open to engagement with Turkey, but Ankara should start ‘playing by the rules,’ Greece’s defense minister said on Tuesday.
“We would like to be able to engage with Turkey but Turkey has to play by the rules. Turkey should not be playing by its own rules, especially rules like the rule of military might and unilateral actions,” Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said during a conference in Athens.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Greece and Turkey regularly swipe at each other over a host of grievances ranging from sea boundaries to airspace, and ethnically split Cyprus. Tensions recently resurfaced after Turkey accused Greece of arming islands in the Aegean Sea which it says should have a demilitarized status under international treaties.
Greece dismisses the assertion as unfounded.
Last month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan halted bilateral talks in a dispute over airspace violations and after accusing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of pressuring the United States to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.
Erdogan has vowed not to meet Mitsotakis again until the Greek leader “pulls himself together.”
Read more:
Turkey urges Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands
Germany asks Turkey to refrain from provoking Greece, Ankara condemns Scholz’s stance
Turkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis ‘doesn’t exist’ for him after his US visit
-
Foreign firefighters arrive in Greece for summer wildfire seasonSeveral dozen Romanian and Bulgarian firefighters took up their posts in Greece on Saturday, the first members of a European force being deployed to ... World News
-
Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus portAn Iranian-flagged tanker seized by Greece in April, part of whose cargo was confiscated by the United States, was being towed to the port of Piraeus ... World News
-
Greece formalizes request for US-made F-35 fighter jets: PM MitsotakisGreece has formalized a request for US-made F-35 fighter jets, its prime minister said Thursday, with Athens seeking to bolster its air force amid ... World News
-
Greece refutes Turkey’s claims in Aegean SeaGreece on Thursday published a series of historical maps looking to refute Turkish accusations that Athens is violating peace treaties that followed ... World News