.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Two teachers killed in shooting in French village

  • Font
A police arm band barred with a black ribbon is seen as French police officers from all over France gather in front of the National Assembly in Paris to protest against violence against themselves and require a greater severity in the penal response to their aggressors, France, May 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A police arm band barred with a black ribbon is seen as French police officers from all over France gather in front of the National Assembly in Paris, France, May 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Two teachers killed in shooting in French village

AFP, Toulouse, France

Published: Updated:

French police were on Tuesday searching for a man suspected to have shot dead two teachers in a small village in the Pyrenees mountains, in a crime possibly motivated by jealousy.

The teachers -- a man and a woman who worked at a school in the nearby southwestern town of Tarbes -- were found dead on Monday afternoon in the village of Pouyastruc, prosecutors said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The suspected gunman “fled and has not been arrested yet,” Tarbes prosecutor Pierre Aurignac told AFP, adding that a double murder investigation has been opened.

According to a source close to the inquiry, who asked not to be named, a rivalry in love could lie behind the crime. The suspect, in his 30s but not named, is a former partner of the woman.

He is suspected of arriving on a motorbike in the village aiming to kill the pair. The woman, 32, was found dead by neighbors in a road while the man, 55, was then discovered dead in his home meters away.

“It is a terrible incident,” said French Education Minister Pap Ndiaye, visiting a school outside Paris. “I send my condolences to those who knew them.”

Police said some 60 members of the security forces have been mobilized to find the suspect.

Psychological help has been put in place to support pupils and parents at the Desaix middle school in Tarbes where the teachers taught physical education and French.

Read more:

Police arrest 130 suspected of human trafficking in Europol crackdown

Two police officers wounded during Fourth of July festival in Philadelphia

Three dead, four critically wounded in Denmark mall shooting: Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More