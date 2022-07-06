OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo dies, Nigerian oil official says

OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo has died, Mele Kyari, the chief executive of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday.



“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo,” Kyari said on Twitter, adding that the death took place at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The death was a “great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community,” he added.

We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly. — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) July 6, 2022

Six-year tenure

Barkindo, 63, was in the final weeks of his six-year tenure as the top diplomat at the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, where he headed its Vienna-based secretariat. He had returned to Abuja in preparation for a post-OPEC career.

Barkindo oversaw one of the most turbulent periods in the organization’s history, beginning with the creation of the OPEC+ coalition just months after his appointment in summer 2016. That saw the group enter into a once-unthinkable partnership with non-members such as Russia. Barkindo engaged in a flurry of shuttle diplomacy to bring the oil producers together, personally meeting leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

His term spanned a series of production cuts intended to keep global oil markets in balance, culminating in the unprecedented reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

His successor, Haitham Al-Ghais of Kuwait, was already due to assume the position from the beginning of next month.

Read more: Oil industry necessary to fight climate change, energy poverty: OPEC’s Barkindo