A couple walks a dog on a pier at a coast of the Sea of Azov in Ukraine's industrial port city of Mariupol on February 23, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Mariupol port operating at full capacity, TASS quotes officials

The port of Mariupol in Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine is operating at full capacity, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing port officials.

Russia captured Mariupol on Ukraine’s southern coast in May after months of fierce fighting for control of the city.

Russia said Thursday it had pulled its forces from Ukraine’s Snake Island, calling it a “goodwill gesture” to allow Kyiv to export agricultural products.

“On June 30, as a gesture of goodwill, the Russian armed forces completed their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew a garrison stationed there,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after Ukraine had launched several raids on Russians forces on the Black Sea island.

