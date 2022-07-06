Mariupol port operating at full capacity, TASS quotes officials

The port of Mariupol in Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine is operating at full capacity, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing port officials.

Russia captured Mariupol on Ukraine’s southern coast in May after months of fierce fighting for control of the city.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia said Thursday it had pulled its forces from Ukraine’s Snake Island, calling it a “goodwill gesture” to allow Kyiv to export agricultural products.

“On June 30, as a gesture of goodwill, the Russian armed forces completed their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew a garrison stationed there,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after Ukraine had launched several raids on Russians forces on the Black Sea island.

Read more:

Norway says ‘solution’ found in Svalbard cargo dispute with Moscow

Ukrainian kids play soccer again in stadium bombed out by Russia

Russia’s parliament passes bills to allow sweeping wartime economic controls