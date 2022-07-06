More British lawmakers resign from PM Johnson’s government

Five more junior ministers quit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government en masse on Wednesday, taking the total number of Tory MPs to have resigned since Tuesday evening to 27, AFP reported.

“In good faith, we must ask that, for the good of the party and the country, you step aside,” the quintet said in their letter to him, as a chorus of calls for Johnson to resign from within the ruling Conservatives multiplies.

Earlier the same day, three British lawmakers joined a growing tally of resignations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government in protest at his leadership, Reuters reported.

Selaine Saxby, Claire Coutinho and David Johnston each said they were quitting their posts as parliamentary private secretaries, officials who assist ministers in their role.

At least 27 British lawmakers have left Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government in less than 24 hours, including finance minister Rishi Sunak, saying the British leader no longer has their confidence and plunging his government into crisis.

The departures started late Tuesday afternoon with Health Secretary Sajid Javid quitting just after 1700 GMT. Sunak’s resignation letter followed just nine minutes later.

