Two more ministers resign in fresh blow to UK PM Johnson

Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.
Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had “no choice but to tender my resignation,” while Laura Trott, junior transport minister, said she was quitting over a loss of “trust” in the government.
