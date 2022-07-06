UK PM Boris Johnson rules out snap election as resignations mount 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday rejected calls by the Labor opposition to call a snap general election, after more than two dozen ministers quit his government.

“I really don’t think that anybody in this country wants politicians to be engaged in electioneering now,” he told a committee of MPs. “And I think that we need to get on with serving our voters, and dealing with the issues that they care about.”

Asked by a member of the panel if he would still be prime minister tomorrow, Johnson replied: “Of course.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied further calls for him to step down amid a wave of government resignations, arguing it wouldn’t “responsible” for him to quit right now in light of pressing domestic issues and the war in Ukraine.

“I look at the the issues that this country faces ... I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years,” Johnson said, speaking to a parliamentary panel. “And I cannot, for the life of me, see how it is responsible just to walk away from that.”

