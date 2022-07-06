.
UK PM Johnson would win any future no confidence vote: Spokesperson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the 10 Downing Street to take questions in parliament, in London, Britain May 25, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the 10 Downing Street to take questions in parliament, in London, Britain May 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will win any future no confidence vote, his political spokesperson said on Wednesday, despite support visibly seeping away from him with a stream of ministerial resignations.

Asked if Johnson was confident if he would win any confidence vote, his political spokesperson said: “yes.”

The spokesperson said any changes to the rules so the Conservative Party can hold another vote of confidence sooner than is currently allowed is a matter for the membership of the so-called 1922 Committee, which sets the rules.

