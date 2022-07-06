UK PM Johnson would win any future no confidence vote: Spokesperson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will win any future no confidence vote, his political spokesperson said on Wednesday, despite support visibly seeping away from him with a stream of ministerial resignations.
Asked if Johnson was confident if he would win any confidence vote, his political spokesperson said: “yes.”
The spokesperson said any changes to the rules so the Conservative Party can hold another vote of confidence sooner than is currently allowed is a matter for the membership of the so-called 1922 Committee, which sets the rules.
