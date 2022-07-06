UK’s Boris Johnson rejects accusation of putting own interests over nation’s

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he “couldn’t disagree more” with a lawmaker from his own party who had called on him to resign and put the national interest before his own.

David Davis, a Conservative lawmaker who had previously called on Johnson to resign, told parliament that he was again asking Johnson: “to do the honorable thing, to put the interests of the nation before his own interest, and before ... it does become impossible for government to do its job.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Johnson said he did not believe that it was against the national interest for him to remain as prime minister.

“I thank him very much for the point he’s made again. I just couldn’t disagree with him more,” Johnson said.

Read more:

In major blow, 2 key ministers quit Boris Johnson government

Two more ministers resign in fresh blow to UK PM Johnson