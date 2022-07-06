.
Ukraine expects harvest of at least 50 mln tonnes of grain this year, official says

A combine harvester loads a truck with wheat in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A combine harvester loads a truck with wheat in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv region, Ukraine July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Kyiv

Ukraine expects a grain harvest of at least 50 million tonnes this year, which is “not bad given all the difficulties,” the country’s first deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday.

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021.

Taras Vysotskiy added in televised comments that most of Ukraine’s 2022 wheat harvest would be of milling quality and that the country, which has been invaded by Russia, would have to export at least 30 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest in the 2022/23 season.

Read more: Kyiv asks Turkey to probe three more Russian ships that transported ‘stolen grain’

