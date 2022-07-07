Beijing: US is ‘biggest threat’ to world peace

The United States is “the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development,” China said Thursday, continuing its sharp rhetoric in response to US accusations of Chinese spying and threats to the international order.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments came a day after the head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The heightened tone comes ahead of a meeting Saturday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations’ ministers summit in Bali, Indonesia.

“The relevant US politician has been playing up the so-called China threat to smear and attack China,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing when asked about FBI Director Christopher Wray’s comments reaffirming longstanding concerns in denouncing economic espionage and hacking operations by China as well as the Chinese government’s efforts to stifle dissent abroad.

“Facts have fully proven that the US is the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development,” Zhao added, urging the US to “see China’s developments in an objective and reasonable manner and stop spreading lies.”

Wray’s speech was particularly notable because it took place at MI5’s London headquarters and alongside the agency’s director general, Ken McCallum, in an intended show of Western solidarity.

McCallum said the Chinese government and its “covert pressure across the globe” amounts to “the most game-changing challenge we face.”

Under Xi Jinping, president and head of the ruling Communist Party, China has assumed an increasingly aggressive foreign policy, joining with Russia in seeking to undermine the influence of the US and its allies.

In his response, Zhao said British intelligence was “simply projecting their own dishonorable behavior onto China.”

“The head of the British intelligence service should cast away (his) evil in mind, come out of the dark room and see the sunshine, and not always hold on to the zero-sum thinking or set up so-called imaginary enemies,” he said.

Zhao on Wednesday slammed Blinken’s comments at last week’s NATO summit in Spain, in which the Secretary of State accused China of “seeking to undermine the rules-based international order.”

Asked about Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s wishes on the Dalai Lama’s 87th birthday Wednesday, Zhao reaffirmed Beijing’s opposition to “contact between official figures of any country and the 14th Dalai Lama in any form.”

“India should fully recognize that the 14th Dalai Lama is an anti-China separatist, abide by its commitments to China on Tibet-related issues, be cautious with its word and deeds, and stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs.”

This is the second time Modi has publicly confirmed speaking with the Dalai Lama since becoming prime minister in 2014.

The acknowledgment is significant amid deteriorating ties between India and China, which doesn’t recognize the self-proclaimed Tibetan government-in-exile and accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China.

Read more: Retired Taiwan general charged with spying for China