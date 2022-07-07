Boris Johnson accused of clinging to power for wedding bash

After lavishly redecorating their Downing Street flat, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie now risk being homeless – and face calls to find a new venue for their wedding party.
The couple married in a secret ceremony in London in May 2021 and were limited to having 30 guests to a garden party in Downing Street afterwards because of COVID restrictions.
They have been planning a more glamorous reception at Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat northwest of London, on July 30.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In announcing his resignation Thursday, Johnson said he would stay in office until a new Conservative leader is elected in the coming months, possibly until October.
But the Daily Mirror, Guardian and others reported that the timeline has more to do with his desire not to lose the perks of Chequers ahead of the bash, explaining that invitations had already gone out.
Critics said Johnson had the 16th century country home on his mind in his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, when at one point he misspoke in thanking “the wonderful staff here at Chequers.”
“As much as we’d all like to have a lavish wedding at the taxpayer’s expense in Chequers, he won’t be able to do so because the British public will find it abhorrent,” London mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC radio.
“And those decent Tories... will not accept a situation where is seeking to stay on as prime minister for his personal benefit, rather than the national interest,” the opposition Labour politician said.
Chequers was already the subject of recent headlines over claims that the Johnsons wanted to build a treehouse there worth £150,000 ($180,000) for their two-year-old son Wilf. They denied that.
But in another of the many scandals that have dogged his tenure, he had to repay tens of thousands of pounds for luxury wallpaper that he and Carrie used for a makeover of their government flat above 10 Downing Street.
The Johnsons now begin the search for a new home. They own at least two properties together, but one is a small London apartment, and both are said to be rented out.
Alastair Campbell, who was director of communications to Labour prime minister Tony Blair, said Johnson should not enjoy any more perquisites including a departing premier’s right to nominate state honors.
He appears “determined to squat in a country home so he can have his oligarch funders round for fun and games, and resignation honors parlor games,” Campbell tweeted.
Prominent Conservatives including former prime minister John Major also said it was dangerous politically to allow Johnson to cling on for so long.
Read more:
Beijing: US is ‘biggest threat’ to world peace
Russia hopes ‘more professional people’ will lead UK
China FM Wang meets Russia’s Lavrov ahead of G20 talks in Indonesia
-
How will a new UK Prime Minister be chosen after Boris Johnson’s resignation?Boris Johnson was expected to resign as prime minister on Thursday, triggering a search for a new British leader.For the latest headlines, follow our ... Features
-
New UK cabinet has been appointed ahead of Johnson’s expected resignation: ReportA full British cabinet team has been appointed, BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said on Twitter, ahead of the expected resignation of Prime Minister ... World News
-
UK’s Boris Johnson digs in as top ministers desert governmentBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defiantly hanging onto power on Thursday despite the resignation of four top ministers while his attorney ... World News
-
More British lawmakers resign from PM Johnson’s governmentFive more junior ministers quit British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government en masse on Wednesday, taking the total number of Tory MPs to have ... World News