Russia hopes ‘more professional people’ will lead UK
The Kremlin said Thursday it hoped that “more professional people” would come to power in Britain after the BBC reported Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We would like to hope that some day in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialog will come to power,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“But at the moment there is little hope for that.”
Relations between Moscow and London have been bad for years and virtually collapsed since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
Johnson’s government has sanctioned dozens of wealthy, Kremlin-connected Russians and says their money is no longer welcome in Britain.
“He really does not like us. And we (do not like) him either,” Peskov said of Johnson.
The UK leader has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters as it battles Russia, visiting Kyiv twice since the conflict began and forming a personal relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Read more:
UK PM Johnson agrees to step down: Reports
UK’s Boris Johnson digs in as top ministers desert government
UK PM Boris Johnson rules out snap election as resignations mount
-
New UK cabinet has been appointed ahead of Johnson’s expected resignation: ReportA full British cabinet team has been appointed, BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said on Twitter, ahead of the expected resignation of Prime Minister ... World News
-
UK’s Boris Johnson digs in as top ministers desert governmentBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defiantly hanging onto power on Thursday despite the resignation of four top ministers while his attorney ... World News
-
UK PM Boris Johnson rules out snap election as resignations mountBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday rejected calls by the Labor opposition to call a snap general election, after more than two dozen ... World News