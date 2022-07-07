Russia hopes ‘more professional people’ will lead UK

The Kremlin said Thursday it hoped that “more professional people” would come to power in Britain after the BBC reported Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We would like to hope that some day in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialog will come to power,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“But at the moment there is little hope for that.”

Relations between Moscow and London have been bad for years and virtually collapsed since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Johnson’s government has sanctioned dozens of wealthy, Kremlin-connected Russians and says their money is no longer welcome in Britain.

“He really does not like us. And we (do not like) him either,” Peskov said of Johnson.

The UK leader has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters as it battles Russia, visiting Kyiv twice since the conflict began and forming a personal relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more:

UK PM Johnson agrees to step down: Reports

UK’s Boris Johnson digs in as top ministers desert government

UK PM Boris Johnson rules out snap election as resignations mount