UK PM Johnson announces resignation, will serve until new leader appointed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday, saying it was “clearly” the will of his party that he should step down.



Speaking outside Downing Street in London, Johnson said he tried to stay in his position because it is his “job, duty, and obligation” to do what he promised to do in 2019 when he came to power.



Johnson said: “I’ve tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much and have such a vast mandate, and when we’re actually a handful of points behind in the polls…I regret not to have been successful in those arguments.”



The premier said that he will continue to serve until a new leader is in place.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



After surviving a series of scandals including the so-called ‘Partygate’ in which he was found to have broken COVID-19 rules imposed by his own government, it was a raft of resignations following a sexual assault affair that ultimately brought down Johnson’s rule.



More than 60 members of his government, including five cabinet members, stepped down in recent days following the revelation that Johnson had appointed Chris Pincher to a government role despite having been told about the allegations of his impropriety in 2019.



Johnson acknowledged that many people would be relieved at the news of his resignation, and that others would be disappointed.



“I want people to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world. But them’s the breaks.” he said.



Read more:

In major blow, 2 key ministers quit Boris Johnson government

Advertisement

Russia hopes ‘more professional people’ will lead UK

China FM Wang meets Russia’s Lavrov ahead of G20 talks in Indonesia