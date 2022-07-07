Ukraine summons Turkish ambassador after Russian ship with ‘stolen grain’ leaves port
Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Thursday a Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain had been allowed to leave the Turkish port of Karasu, calling it an “unacceptable situation” and summoning Turkey’s ambassador.
“We regret that Russia’s ship Zhibek Zholy, which was full of stolen Ukrainian grain, was allowed to leave Karasu port despite criminal evidence presented to the Turkish authorities,” foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.
“Türkiye’s Ambassador in Kyiv will be invited to Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify this unacceptable situation.”
A marine traffic website showed on Thursday that the disputed Russian-flagged cargo ship carrying grain Kyiv alleges was stolen from Ukraine has moved away from the Turkish coast nearly a week after its arrival.
The Zhibek Zholy moved at least 20 kilometres (12 miles) away from Turkey’s Black Sea coast of Karasu before apparently switching off its transponder and disappearing from view, data on the marinetraffic.com website showed.
