Blinken says US ‘deeply concerned’ by Japan’s Abe shooting

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after meeting with South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin, June 13, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced alarm and sadness on Friday after the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a longtime ally of Washington.

“This is a very, very sad moment,” Blinken told reporters at a G20 meeting in Bali, saying the United States was “deeply saddened and deeply concerned”.

“We don't know his condition,” Blinken said. “Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan.”

Blinken was speaking at the start of a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who is chairing the Group of 20 talks.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after apparent shooting during an election campaign for the July 10, 2022 Upper House election, in Nara, western Japan July 8, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
She said that she wished to “convey our deepest sympathies, and our prayers, for the speedy recovery of the former prime minister”.

Japan’s former Prime Minister shot while making election speech, taken to hospital

