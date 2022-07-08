India's weather office issues red alert for Mumbai amid heavy rains, flooding: Report

India’s weather office has issued a red alert for Mumbai, with heavy rains continuing to lash the city and neighboring districts, the BBC reported on Friday.

The city, in west India, is expected to see more heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to increased floods, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, according to the BBC.

Parts of the coastal city have been reportedly inundated with waist-deep water since Monday, bringing it to a standstill.

Waterlogging has led to huge traffic jams in many areas of the city, with people seen wading through dirty water during the week.

Many commuters were forced to walk through the floodwaters and past stranded vehicles in a bid to reach their workplace, the BBC said.

Commuters who decided to take public transport to work were also reportedly left stranded with bus services and commuter trains disrupted and many stuck at rail and bus stations for hours.

The city on Thursday also banned beach visits for days where heavy rainfall had been predicted.

Outside of the city heavy rains also battered Mumbai’s neighboring districts with traffic on a major national highway that connects the city to Goa diverted after a landslide in Chiplun city.

Authorities said that work to remove the debris was underway, but that the movement of vehicles along the route would be affected for at least two days, the BBC reported, citing news channel NDTV.

The country’s weather department has also issued flood alerts for Kerala, a state in the south of India, and parts of Himalayan state, Himachal Pradesh, amid incessant rain.

Monsoon rains in Mumbai are common at this time of year, but experts say climate change and unchecked urban development have made rainfall more intense and less predictable over the last few years, the British broadcaster said.

Every year thousands of people migrate to Mumbai to find work, fueling rapid construction, that is often unregulated, the BBC said.

Ageing drainage systems in the city are also contributing to flooding in the Indian city, according to the report.

In a bid to stem the flooding, the city’s vast mangrove swamps – which act as a natural buffer during floods – have also been built over in the past few decades.

