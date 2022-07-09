Afghans mark first day of Eid with prayers

Afghans across the country marked the first day of the Eid-al-Adha festival, offering prayers in mosques.

Hundreds of Kabul residents poured into mosques, and attended Eid prayers in large groups, with some residents saying they felt happier and safer.

“People are going through a bad financial crisis, they don’t have money, but there is security and no more fighting and blasts,” said Kabul resident, Ghulam Nabi.

Eid al-Adha means “the festival of the sacrifice” and is one of the most important holidays in the Muslim calendar.

During this festival, Muslims purchase and slaughter livestock to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.

The meat of the sacrificed animals is shared among family and friends and poor people who cannot afford to sacrifice animals.

Taliban authorities deployed extra security check posts in the major cities.

According to Taliban police officials, the extra security measures were to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid celebration for city residents.

