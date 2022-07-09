Hearse carrying slain Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe arrives in Tokyo

A funeral hearse carrying the body of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tokyo on Saturday from the western Japanese city where he was shot on the campaign trail.

An AFP journalist saw the vehicle enter Abe's residence in the Japanese capital, while TV footage showed senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party dressed in black and lined up to pay their respects.

Japan’s longest-serving premier was shot from about 3 meters (10 feet) behind during a campaign event in the city of Nara on Friday, ahead of a parliamentary election this weekend.

The attack stunned a nation where political violence and guns are extremely rare.

Abe, 67, came from a conservative political dynasty and had a reputation as a deft political operator who maintained enduring influence after leaving office.

