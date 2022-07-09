Tsunami wave of 42 feet possible in Seattle if over 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits

Tsunami waves as high as 42 feet could hit the US city of Seattle in the event of a powerful earthquake, a simulation showed.

According to a scientific model designed by geologists at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, tsunami waves would hit the shoreline in under three minutes if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake was to rock the Seattle fault.

NEW: A simulation of the impact of a ~7.5-magnitude earthquake on the Seattle Fault.



Tsunami waves could be as high as 42 feet at the Seattle Great Wheel and will reach inland as far as Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. pic.twitter.com/y44PWHXQtv — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) July 7, 2022

The study will reportedly assist local and state emergency officials to refine the response in case of a calamity in the middle of Washington’s largest population center and economic hub.

“There’s a long history of earthquakes on faults in the Puget Sound,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz in a media statement.

The Seattle Fault crosses east-west through Puget Sound and downtown Seattle, and has reportedly produced several earthquakes throughout the region.

“While the history of earthquakes and tsunamis along the Seattle Fault is less frequent than the Cascadia subduction zone, the impacts could be massive,” Franz said.

The model does not account for tide stages or local tsunamis triggered by earthquake-induced landslides.

The last known earthquake on the Seattle Fault occurred about 1,100 years ago, the report said. However, geologic evidence shows five additional earthquakes of an estimated magnitude 6.5 occurred within the Seattle Fault zone during the last 3,500 years.

“Although the chances of this happening in our lifetime is low, it’s important for families to get prepared now,” said Maximilian Dixon, the hazards and outreach program supervisor for the Washington Emergency Management Division.

“The ground shaking will be your warning that a tsunami may be on the way. Make sure you know where the closest high ground is and the quickest route to get there. Get signed up for tsunami and local alerts.”

