US safety agency investigates Tesla crash in Florida that killed two

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it’s investigating a fatal crash in Florida involving a Tesla Inc. car that collided with a parked vehicle.



The accident, which took place on Wednesday in Gainesville, resulted in the death of two people in the Tesla, the Orlando Sentinel reported. The electric vehicle crashed into a parked tractor-trailer along a Florida interstate highway, the paper said.



The probe comes a day after NHTSA said it was looking into several other crashes that may have involved partially automated driving systems. They included an accident involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 that too place in California in June.



The Florida collision is the 46th included in NHTSA’s Special Crash Investigation of advanced driver-assistance systems like Tesla’s Autopilot.



The broader probe began in 2016 after a fatal accident in Florida involving a Model S that was being operated with its automated driving system activated.



Tesla vehicles have been involved in all but nine of the incidents that have been added to NHTSA’s investigation. The automaker, which has disbanded its media relations department, didn’t respond to a request for comment.



