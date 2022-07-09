.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine’s envoy to Germany, other ambassadors

  • Font
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a joint press conference following talks with Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) in Kyiv on July 6, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a joint press conference following talks with Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister) in Kyiv on July 6, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine’s envoy to Germany, other ambassadors

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said.

In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be handed new jobs.

Zelenskyy has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

Kyiv’s relations with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe’s biggest economy, has been a particular sensitive matter.

The two capitals are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.

Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying that shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Read more:

Women given date-rape drug at event with German chancellor

No signs at G20 of Russia engaging on Ukraine: Blinken

Residents flee Ukraine’s Donetsk region amid heavy shelling

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More