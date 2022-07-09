Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine’s envoy to Germany, other ambassadors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Kyiv’s ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said.
In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It was not immediately clear if the envoys would be handed new jobs.
Zelenskyy has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
Kyiv’s relations with Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and also Europe’s biggest economy, has been a particular sensitive matter.
The two capitals are currently at odds over a German-made turbine undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany wants Ottawa to return the turbine to Russian natural gas giant Gazprom to pump gas to Europe.
Kyiv has urged Canada to keep the turbine, saying that shipping it to Russia would be a violation of sanctions imposed on Moscow.
Read more:
Women given date-rape drug at event with German chancellor
No signs at G20 of Russia engaging on Ukraine: Blinken
-
Residents flee Ukraine’s Donetsk region amid heavy shellingPeople continued to leave Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Friday as Russia shells residential areas with heavy artillery. “We waited too long. But finally ... World News
-
US pledges $400 mln in new weapons for Ukraine, including more HIMARS“What we see now, as the United States surged HIMARS and the missiles for those systems, is that Ukraine has now been successfully striking Russian locations in Ukraine, deeper behind the front lines and disrupting Russia’s ability to conduct that artillery operation,” a senior Pentagon official. World News
-
New Greece-Bulgaria pipeline set to reduce reliance on Russian gasGreece and Bulgaria completed a natural-gas pipeline linking the two countries, promising new sources of supply for southeastern Europe as the region ... World News
-
Russian envoy to Bulgaria says she will ask Moscow to shut embassyRussia’s ambassador to Bulgaria said on Friday she would ask Moscow to close down its embassy in the Balkan country after her appeal for Sofia to ... World News