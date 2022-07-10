South Korea detects trajectories of shots apparently launched by North Korea
South Korea’s military said on Sunday it had detected the trajectories of what appeared to be shots fired by North Korea, possibly from multiple rocket launchers (MLRs).
South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff announced that the shots were detected after 6 p.m. and that the military had strengthened surveillance and alert levels, without mentioning any further response.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
North Korea often test-fires MLRs during military drills, and in recent years has also developed larger versions of such rockets. Smaller rockets and missiles are seen as central to North Korea’s plans for striking targets in South Korea in the event of a conflict.
This year North Korea has test-fired a range of missiles, including from its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to its small MLRs. All are banned under UN Security Council resolutions that have imposed sanctions on North Korea’s missile development.
South Korea is pursuing a $2.6-billion artillery interception system, similar to Israel’s “Iron Dome,” designed to protect against North Korea’s arsenal of long-range guns and rockets.
A large part of the area surrounding Seoul, the capital, is home to about half the population of 52 million, and is within range of North Korea’s long-range guns and multiple rocket launchers.
The United States stations around 28,500 troops in South Korea, where they train alongside South Korean troops to counter the North. The allies have conducted missile drills of their own in response to some of North Korea’s previous launches.
Read more: S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea's provocation
-
North Korea’s Kim convenes conference for strengthening ‘monolithic’ party ruleNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an unprecedented conference aimed at strengthening the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea's (WPK) “monolithic” ... World News
-
S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea's provocationSouth Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the military on Wednesday to “promptly and sternly” retaliate in case of any North Korean provocation ... World News
-
US F-35 jets arrive in South Korea as joint military drills to counter North KoreaUS Air Force F-35A stealth fighters arrived in South Korea on Tuesday on their first publicly announced visit since 2017 as the allies and ... World News
-
North Korea blames ‘alien things’ near border with South Korea for COVID-19 outbreakNorth Korea claimed on Friday that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak began with patients touching “alien things” near the border with South Korea, ... Coronavirus
-
Cooperation by US and allies a step toward ‘Asian NATO,’ North Korea media saysJoint drills by the US, South Korea and Japan have a “sinister aim” toward North Korea and are part of a dangerous prelude to the creation of an ... World News
-
N.Korea's Kim urges stronger war deterrent, amid concern over potential nuclear testKorean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a strengthening of the country's defence capabilities, state media said on Friday, as he wrapped up a key party ... World News
-
Japan PM stresses dialogue with China, S. Korea as key to stabilityJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that talks with China’s leader are key to regional and international peace and stability amid ... World News
-
South Korea’s second space rocket launch successfully puts satellites in orbitSouth Korea’s second test launch of its domestically produced Nuri rocket successfully placed several satellites in orbit on Tuesday, officials said, ... World News