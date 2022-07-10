Sri Lanka protesters plan to occupy president and PM’s residences until they quit
Leaders of the protest movement in Sri Lanka who have forced the president and prime minister out of their official residences said on Sunday they will occupy the buildings until the two quit office.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The president has to resign, the prime minister has to resign and the government has to go,” said playwright Ruwanthie de Chickera at a news conference at the protest site, flanked by other leaders helping coordinate the movement against the government.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe plan to step down, the country’s parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, bowing to intense pressure after a day of protests in which demonstrators stormed the president’s official residence and set fire to the prime minister’s home in Colombo.
Read more:
Calm on Sri Lanka’s streets as president, premier to quit over economic collapse
Sri Lanka protesters storm president’s residence, clash with police
Sri Lanka’s President to step down from the presidency on July 13: Speaker
-
Calm on Sri Lanka’s streets as president, premier to quit over economic collapseCalm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo on Sunday and protesters were jubilant as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed ... World News
-
Sri Lanka protesters storm president’s residence, clash with policeThousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president’s official residence on ... World News
-
Sri Lanka’s President to step down from the presidency on July 13: SpeakerSri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next Wednesday, the country’s parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, bowing to popular ... World News