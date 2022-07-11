.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Putin signs decree to fast-track Russian citizenship for Ukrainians

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan June 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan June 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin signs decree to fast-track Russian citizenship for Ukrainians

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalization process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to “liberate” from Kyiv’s control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.

Read more:

Residents flee Ukraine’s Donetsk region amid heavy shelling

Ukrainian army recruits begin UK military training

Number of Ukrainians entering EU back to pre-war levels, EU migration chief says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More