Russia says it shot down three Ukrainian military aircraft: News agency

A pair of Ukrainian Su-25 jet fighters fly low, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on June 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s defense ministry said that its forces had shot down two Su-25 fighter-bombers and a MiG-29 fighter jet in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

The military also said it had destroyed two Ukrainian army hangars housing US M777 howitzers, Interfax reported.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

