Civilian toll in Ukraine conflict passes 5,000 mark: UN

An elderly woman walks next to a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
An elderly woman walks next to a building damaged by an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, June 1, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that more than 5,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, adding that the real toll was likely much higher.

OHCHR, which has dozens of human rights monitors in the country, said in its weekly update that 5,024 people had been killed and 6,520 injured.

In another development, the United States Treasury announced Tuesday it will send an additional $1.7 billion in economic aid to Ukraine to help continue funding the country’s “essential services.”

“This latest contribution of economic assistance for Ukraine is part of President Biden’s commitment to support the Government of Ukraine as it defends Ukraine’s democracy against Russia’s unprovoked and unjustifiable war,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

