Conservative party announces eight candidates to replace Boris Johnson as UK PM

Members of the Conservative Party react as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, June 8, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, London

Published: Updated:

Eight Conservative MPs will vie to replace outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson, having won the support of at least 20 colleagues, the party announced Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi will all enter the first round of voting on Wednesday, with the eventual winner to be revealed on September 5.

Read more: UK government to block plan to hold confidence vote unless certain wordings changed

