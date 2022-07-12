Israel’s new ambassador to Poland takes up post after row

Israel’s new ambassador to Poland was approved on Tuesday in an easing of relations between the two countries following a row last year over World War II-era property claims.

“It is time to return to normal relations between Poland and Israel,” Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

“Ambassador Yacov Livne submitted his credentials today,” Duda said, referring to a formal procedure for new ambassadors.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted that it was “an important first step to advancing Israeli-Polish relations” and he would now await a new Polish ambassador in Israel.

The two countries recalled their respective ambassadors in August last year after Poland approved a law that made it harder to claim rights on property seized during World War II.

Warsaw said the law would bolster certainty in the property market but critics said it was unjust for legitimate claimants, including Holocaust survivors and their families.

