.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia reports first case of monkeypox

  • Font
Test tube labelled Monkeypox virus positive are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Test tube labelled Monkeypox virus positive are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia reports first case of monkeypox

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia on Tuesday said it had detected the first case of monkeypox in the country in a man who returned from a trip to several European nations.

“The infection was found in a young man who came back from a trip through European countries and went to a medical facility with a characteristic rash,” health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said the man has been isolated in hospital and that he has a “mild” form of the disease.

“Contact persons have been established, they are being monitored by doctors,” the statement said.

It added that the man's illness was established quickly and “helped prevent further spread of the infection.”

The surge of monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

There are confirmed cases in Britain, Spain and Germany.

Read more:

More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported globally, another emergency meeting set: WHO

Monkeypox cases top 5,000: WHO

WHO calls for ‘urgent’ action in Europe over monkeypox

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More