Russia says Ukraine strike in Nova Kakhovka led to casualties
Russian officials said an attack by Ukrainian armed forces on Monday evening led to casualties in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region, while Ukrainian officials said their forces had destroyed an ammunition depot there.
Dozens of people were injured in the strike by Ukrainian troops, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing Vladimir Leontyev, head of the Kakhovka District military-civilian administration in the Kherson region.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Unfortunately, there are casualties, a large number of injured, dozens of people were left homeless,” the report quoted Leontyev as saying.
TASS quoted Leontyev as saying the injured had been transported to a city and a military hospital and that the attack had sparked an explosion at warehouses containing fertiliser and damaged other buildings.
Serhiy Bratchuk, Odesa administration spokesperson, wrote on his Telegram channel that Nova Kakhovka was now “minus” its ammunition warehouse.
Read more:
Leader of Russian-occupied Ukrainian town killed by car bomb: TASS
Russia says it shot down three Ukrainian military aircraft: News agency
Death toll climbs to 24 in Russian rocket strike on Ukrainian apartment block
-
‘No to war’: Ukraine children recount Russian invasion through artA woman’s portrait painted blue and yellow -- the colors of the Ukrainian flag -- and streaked with blood-red paint is among 300 pictures by Ukrainian ... World News
-
No signs at G20 of Russia engaging on Ukraine: BlinkenUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Washington saw “no signs” of Russia engaging with G20 diplomats over its invasion of Ukraine ... World News
-
Iran preparing to provide Russia with drones to use in Ukraine: Senior US official“But this is just one example of how Russia is looking to countries like Iran for capabilities that are also being used… to attack Saudi Arabia,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said. Middle East