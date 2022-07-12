.
Sri Lanka’s main opposition to nominate Sajith Premadasa as president: Party official

Demonstrators protest inside the Presidential Secretariat premises, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters, Colombo

Sri Lanka’s main opposition party will nominate its leader, Sajith Premadasa, as the country’s next president when elections are held in parliament on July 20, a party official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The parliamentary group of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya voted for leader Sajith Premadasa,” the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign on Wednesday.

