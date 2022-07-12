.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey to host talks on Black Sea export of Ukraine grain

  • Font
Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attends a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2020. (Reuters/Francois Lenoir)
A file photo shows Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Turkey to host talks on Black Sea export of Ukraine grain

AFP

Published: Updated:

Turkey said it will host Russian and Ukrainian delegations together with UN diplomats on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of stalled grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

The four-way meeting with Turkish officials comes with food prices around the world soaring because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat and other grain.

But its exports have blocked by Russian warships and mines that Kyiv has laid across the Black Sea.

NATO member Turkey has been spearheading efforts to resume the grain deliveries.

Turkish officials say they have 20 merchant ships waiting in the Black Sea that could be loaded quickly with Ukrainian grain.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday announced the meeting in a statement that did not specify who will represent each side.

“Military delegations from the Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries, and a delegation of the United Nations, will hold talks tomorrow in Istanbul on the safe shipment to international markets of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports,” Akar said.

Read more:

Iran preparing to provide Russia with drones to use in Ukraine: Senior US official

Presidents of Russia, Iran, Turkey to meet in Tehran next week: Kremlin

Belarus President Lukashenko claims West plotting Russia attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More