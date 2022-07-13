Arson alleged as blaze tears through offices of Greece's Real daily and radio

A fire tore through the offices of Greece's Real News and Real FM radio in Athens, the media group said in a statement Wednesday with the proprietor alleging arson.

The fire was brought under control after 18 firefighters battled the blaze for two hours with all employees evacuated from the building, the group said.

A number of people were taken to hospital with respiratory problems.

It was not immediately clear how the blaze started but a police investigation is underway.

Initial reports said the remnants of gas canisters were found in the building.

Proprietor Nikos Chatzinikolaou wrote on Twitter: “Explosions and fire at Real FM and Realnews! They’re burning us! They are trying to shut us down,” he wrote on Twitter.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the “attack on Real FM and Real News, which caused a fire and endangered human lives, is an absolutely reprehensible criminal action, which goes against freedom of expression in our country.”

In February, two incendiary devices exploded outside the homes of a journalist and a police officer in Athens, causing material damage but no casualties.

