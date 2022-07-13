British government to hold confidence vote in itself on Monday: Report

The British government will hold a confidence vote in itself on Monday, the BBC reported on Wednesday, after blocking an effort to bring one by the opposition Labour Party after ministers objected to its wording.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will step down once the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, but the Labour Party wanted a vote of confidence against the government and Johnson to try to force him to leave earlier.

The government blocked Labour’s attempt saying Johnson should be left out of any confidence motion.

Read more:

UK’s Boris Johnson refuses to endorse successor

UK’s Liz Truss enters race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister

List of would-be successors to Britain’s Boris Johnson grows with Badenoch bid