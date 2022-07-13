British government to hold confidence vote in itself on Monday: Report
The British government will hold a confidence vote in itself on Monday, the BBC reported on Wednesday, after blocking an effort to bring one by the opposition Labour Party after ministers objected to its wording.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will step down once the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, but the Labour Party wanted a vote of confidence against the government and Johnson to try to force him to leave earlier.
The government blocked Labour’s attempt saying Johnson should be left out of any confidence motion.
Read more:
UK’s Boris Johnson refuses to endorse successor
UK’s Liz Truss enters race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
List of would-be successors to Britain’s Boris Johnson grows with Badenoch bid
-
UK’s Boris Johnson refuses to endorse successorBoris Johnson on Monday refused to give his backing to any candidate vying to replace him as British prime minister, in his first public appearance ... World News
-
UK’s Liz Truss enters race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime MinisterBritish Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an ... World News
-
List of would-be successors to Britain’s Boris Johnson grows with Badenoch bidFormer British equalities minister Kemi Badenoch on Saturday became the latest to enter the race to succeed scandal-dogged prime minister Boris ... World News