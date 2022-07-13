Germany dismisses Russia's fast-tracking of passports for Ukrainians as ‘propaganda’

Germany on Wednesday dismissed as “propaganda” a Russian decree that simplifies rules for Ukrainians to obtain Russian passports. Russia's fast-tracking of passports for Ukrainians is 'propaganda', Germany says.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia has said that residents of areas of southern and eastern Ukraine occupied since February's invasion are entitled to become Russian citizens, a move that Ukraine and Western countries say confirms that Moscow plans to retain control of those regions.



The German spokesperson said that “it’s part of Russian propaganda. Ukraine is a sovereign, independent state. No other state can give Ukrainian citizens any kind of passport.”

Advertisement

Read more:

Stormy waters ahead for Germany amid Russia, Ukraine war: Financial regulator

Long COVID-19 patients traveling abroad for unproven ‘blood washing’ treatment: Study

Nine European nations to keep links to six Palestinian NGOs banned by Israel