Kyiv denies Russia shot down four Ukrainian jets

Ukraine's air force denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had shot down four Ukrainian military jets in Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry said Russian forces had destroyed an Su-25 and Su-24 - both Soviet-era jets used by the Ukrainian air force - over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They also said they had destroyed another Su-25 and a Mig-29, another Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, dismissed the assertion as propaganda.

Read more:

UNHCR: Two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees plan to stay in their host countries for now

Kyiv strikes Russian-held area in southern Ukraine in rocket attack

Civilian toll in Ukraine conflict passes 5,000 mark: UN