Kyiv denies Russia shot down four Ukrainian jets
Ukraine's air force denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had shot down four Ukrainian military jets in Ukraine.
The Russian defense ministry said Russian forces had destroyed an Su-25 and Su-24 - both Soviet-era jets used by the Ukrainian air force - over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
They also said they had destroyed another Su-25 and a Mig-29, another Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine.
Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, dismissed the assertion as propaganda.
