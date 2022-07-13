Russia’s deepening ties with Iran represents a ‘profound threat’: NSA Sullivan
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.
Sullivan’s comments come as US officials have said Iran is preparing to help supply Russia several hundred drones, including some that are weapons-capable, to use in Ukraine.
Putin is expected to visit Tehran next week.
Sullivan called the timing of the Putin trip “interesting.”
“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran to kill Ukrainians is something that the whole world should look at and see as a profound threat,” Sullivan said.
