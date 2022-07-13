Tourists evacuated as wildfires burn 1,500 hectares in southwest France
Airborne firefighters and hundreds of emergency crew battled on Wednesday to bring under control wildfires in southwestern France, which have already burnt around 1,500 hectares and prompted the evacuation of thousands of tourists.
“Four aircraft and a lot of firefighters are mobilized with help coming from neighboring departments,” said the local authority for the Gironde department, which has been affected by the fires.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
France, already hit by several wildfires over the last few weeks, is suffering -- like the rest of Europe -- from a second heatwave in as many months,
The biggest of the two Gironde fires is located around the town of Landiras, south of Bordeaux, where roads have been closed and hundreds of people evacuated, with the blaze having already burnt more than 1,000 hectares.
The other one is along the Atlantic Coast, close to the iconic “Dune du Pilat” -- the tallest sand dune in Europe -- located in the Arcachon Bay area, where 6,000 people from surrounding campsites have been evacuated.
Read more: Over 900 firefighters battle massive fire in France, red alert for several areas
-
Arson alleged as blaze tears through offices of Greece's Real daily and radioA fire tore through the offices of Greece's Real News and Real FM radio in Athens, the media group said in a statement Wednesday with the proprietor ... World News
-
Portugal battles wildfires amid drought, heatMore than 3,000 firefighters and over 60 aircraft battled wildfires Sunday in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people.Authorities said 12 ... World News
-
Over 900 firefighters battle massive fire in France, red alert for several areasHundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes battled a large forest fire Friday in southeastern France that has forced the evacuation of ... World News
-
Foreign firefighters arrive in Greece for summer wildfire seasonSeveral dozen Romanian and Bulgarian firefighters took up their posts in Greece on Saturday, the first members of a European force being deployed to ... World News
-
Turkey wildfire contained after 4,500 hectares scorchedA suspected deliberate wildfire is under control after burning 4,500 hectares of forest over three days on Turkey’s southwest coast, the government ... Middle East