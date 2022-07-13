US destroyer in South China Sea violated international law: Chinese military

China’s military said on Wednesday it monitored and drove away a US destroyer which entered the South China sea near the Paracel Islands and noted the actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security.

“On July 13, the US guided missile destroyer ‘Benfold’ illegally broke into China’s Paracel territorial waters without the approval of the Chinese government,” said Chinese military’s Southern Theater spokesperson Tian Junli.

The move “seriously damaged the peace and stability of the South China Sea, and seriously violated international law and the norms of international relations,” Tian said in a statement.

