Ex-US President Trump teases 2024 run in return to Washington

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Washington eighteen months after leaving office, at the same time a House committee continues to meet to investigate his role in the Capitol insurrection, two people familiar with his plans said.

Trump is scheduled to speak later this month at a two-day “America First Agenda Summit” hosted by the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit think tank formed last year by former cabinet members and top officials in his administration to create platforms based on his policies.

The summit starts July 25 with a keynote luncheon with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and speakers on energy, the economy, immigration and other issues including former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former coach Lou Holtz.

Trump’s appearance in Washington comes shortly after a select House committee holds another televised hearing on the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters to stop the counting of Electoral College votes to finalize President Joe Biden’s victory.

The committee has used testimony from Republican office-holders and former Trump aides to portray him as desperate to hold on to power and unconcerned by potential violence spurred by his false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Undeterred, Trump has been traveling the country holding rallies for candidates he’s endorsed in Republican primaries and teasing that he plans to run again for president in 2024.

